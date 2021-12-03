ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC vs SC East Bengal Predicted XI

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will clash with SC East Bengal (SCEB) in Match 16 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) on December 3 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa.

Listen in to our season preview on a new episode of The Full Time Show:

Both teams have had contrasting starts to the season. While Bozidar Bandovic’s Chennaiyin FC has won both the matches it has played, Manolo Diaz’s SC East Bengal is currently struggling with one win and two losses, the most recent coming against Odisha FC, where the Red and Gold Brigade lost 6-4 to the Kalinga Warriors.

Chennaiyin, on the other hand, will be flying high heading into the match after beating NorthEast United FC 2-1 in its last match.

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Vishal Kaith (GK); Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa (C); Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vladimir Koman, Mirlan Murzaev; Rahim Ali.

SC East Bengal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Suvam Sen (GK); Joyner Lourenco, Raju Gaikwad, Franjo Prce (C), Hira Mondal; Naorem Singh, Amir Dervisevic, Mohammad Rafique, Bikash Jairu; Darren Sidoel, Antonio Perosevic.