ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin looks to turn its fortunes against NorthEast United

After 11 matches, Chennaiyin FC’s Indian Super League campaign looks rudderless ahead of its clash against NorthEast United FC at Fatorda on Saturday.

The two-time champion has 15 points and is currently seventh in the points table but has managed to win only one match in the last five outings.

Time is running out for Bozidar Bandovic’s men to turn things around and the team’s season-long struggle in the final third of the pitch has not abated yet.

The Men in Blue have struggled to create chances from the midfield in recent matches and it is something Bandovic admitted, has to change soon.

“We need to improve in attacking, decision making and play with more confidence. I believe, to make a stronger team in the future, we need to improve this more," said Bandović on Friday.

"We have trained and prepared for it. We need to try to move the ball, be ahead in the possession and dominate the game,” he added.

The team will be boosted by the return of key foreign players Vladimir Koman and Ariel Borysiuk who have recovered from their injuries. For the first time this season, CFC will have all six foreign players available for selection.

The game against NorthEast offers the best opportunity for CFC to get its campaign back on track with the Highlanders having the worst defensive record in the league so far conceding 25 goals, the most by any team.

NorthEast is currently last in the points table with no wins in its last five matches and would desperately need some miracle to turn around its fortunes.