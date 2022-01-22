ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin climbs third in the table after 2-1 win against NorthEast United

Two quick goals early in the second half allowed Chennaiyin FC to come back from a goal down at half-time to beat NorthEast United FC 2-1 at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Saturday.

It was CFC’s fifth win of the season and took the two-time champion to third in the points table after 12 matches.

In the 52nd minute, Ariel Borysiuk took a shot from outside the box but unfortunately for NorthEast it deflected off its player Sehnaj Singh and the goalkeeper couldn’t do much to find the equaliser.

Minutes later, Vladimir Koman scored the winner with a freekick from the left flank that sailed into the far post.

Earlier in the first half, the Highlanders started the match pressing high but CFC did well to peg them back soon.

Slowly Chennaiyin started asking questions but yet again the team’s profligacy in front of goal was on display as Rahim Ali fluffed two easy chances within a space of a minute at the half-hour mark.

The first time, Vladimir Koman sent in a loopy delivery and found Rahim on-side unmarked but the Indian striker, who had no defenders near him, hurriedly took a weak shot that rolled to the keeper.

Moments later he received a long ball from the backline and had only the keeper to beat but he got a heavy first touch and went off-target.

Against the run of play, NorthEast went ahead thanks to a poor bit of goalkeeping from Debjit Majumder.

Defending a corner at the far post, Debjit made a weak attempt with his hands and palmed it down in front of Laldanmawia Ralte who tapped it in easily to help the Highlanders take the lead in the 35th minute.

After conceding two goals in six minutes, NorthEast dominated the final part of the match and kept the pressure on CFC in the final fifteen minutes of the match but missed a slew of easy chances and slumped to its eighth defeat of the season.