ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin remains unbeaten, earns 1-1 draw with ATK Mohun Bagan

Vladimir Koman’s brilliant equaliser just before half-time ensured Chennaiyin FC continued to remain unbeaten in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) after playing out a 1-1 draw against ATK Mohun Bagan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatoday on Saturday.

Koman, who scored CFC’s first goal of the season against Hyderabad FC, provided the crucial goal in the 45th minute thanks to a moment of defensive lapse from Bagan.

Anirudh Thapa’s quick throw-in to Lukasz Gikiewicz deflected off a defender and fell in no man’s land which Koman quickly latched on to and fired a beautiful shot to the far right corner from the edge of the box as the ATK Mohun Bagan players were caught napping.

Earlier, ATK Mohun Bagan went ahead in the 18th minute when its star player Roy Krishna released a beautiful ball from the centre line to Liston Colaco, who produced a brilliant run on the left-flank and buried a brilliant shot to the roof of the net to help his side take the lead.

However, after taking the lead ATK Mohun Bagan was slowly put under pressure with CFC being a bit more aggressive. Towards the end of the first half, CFC kept threatening the final third of the pitch and won a series of corners.

The two-time champion could have gone ahead earlier in the 29th minute when Lallianzuala Chhangte dodged past two defenders on the left to set up Thapa but the CFC skipper’s shot deflected off a defender and went wide.

Early in the second half, Bagan had a small chance when Krishna produced a piece of magic near the edge of the box on the right side and sent in a perfect assist to Hugo Boumous whose shot went just wide.

After that, CFC was in complete control of the game never allowing Bagan to find any space to press ahead but did not create many chances to score either.