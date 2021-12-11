ISL 2021-22: Chhetri makes 100th appearance for Bengaluru against FC Goa

Sunil Chhetri will make his 100th Indian Super League (ISL) appearance as Bengaluru FC (BFC) takes on FC Goa in Match 26 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

The Indian skipper has scored 47 goals and notched nine assists in his 99 matches in the ISL.

Chhetri, who also played for Mumbai City FC on loan, transitioned into the ISL with BFC under the tutelage of Albert Roca in 2018 and won the title in the 2018-19 season, where he was the highest scorer for BFC with nine goals.

FOLLOW: ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Live Score

Chhetri continued his stellar form in the ISL in the following 2019-20 season again scoring nine goals and becoming the top-scorer.

In the 2020-21 season, Chhetri was top-scorer for the Blues for the third successive season with eight goals.

The 37-year-old reached a personal landmark for the club when he scored his 100th goal for the Blues in the final league match of the 2020-21 season against Jamshedpur FC.

On 20th June 2021, Chhetri announced that he will be signing a two-year contract extension with Bengaluru until 2023.