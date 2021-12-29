ISL 2021-22: Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa

Twenty three minutes into the ISL match at Fatorda's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday night, Liston Colaco produced a moment of magic. The kind of magic you wouldn't see every night from an Indian striker.

The wonder strike by the 23-year-old and another goal -- which paled in comparison but was decent enough -- from Roy Krishna gave ATK Mohun Bagan a 2-1 win against FC Goa, for which Jorge Ortiz's goal came a bit too late.

AS IT HAPPENED | ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Highlights: Mariners beat Ferrando's former side in a 2-1 win

The victory took the Mariners into third spot. From eight games, they have 14 points, just two behind the leader and reigning champion Mumbai City. Hyderabad is the only other team above, on 15 points.

Goa is placed much lower, in the eighth spot with eight points. Coach Derrick Pereira may not be too pleased with his boys' show in this match.

For the man Periera replaced a few days ago, this was an important game. Juan Ferrando had left Goa for Kolkata. And this is turning out to be a good move for the Spaniard; his new team has won both the games in his charge.

His boys had begun cautiously on this night and it was the Goans who showed more urgency to press forward early on. But the game’s complexion changed with that brilliant goal from Colaco.

From some 30m off the post, he bent it like Beckham. After beating defender Seriton Fernandes, he got the ball swerve and dip, above the head of the Goa custodian Dheeraj Singh.

ALSO READ | ISL 2021-22 Points Table: ATK Mohun Bagan storms into top four with win over FC Goa

After the break, an unmarked Krishna drove firmly in from it 2-0. Towards the end, goalkeeper Amrinder Singh’s fumble off what was a straightforward strike from Ortiz gave Goa some hope, but this game was going to be remembered for Colaco’s marvellous goal.

RESULT:

ATK Mohun Bagan 2 (Liston Colaco 23, Roy Krishna 56) bt FC Goa 1 (Jorge Ortiz 81).