ISL 2021-22: Cabrera's hattrick goes in vain as KBFC holds Goa to a 4-4 draw With the draw, the Kerala Blasters, having already qualified for the semifinals, finished the league stage with 34 points at fourth place on the table, Stan Rayan 06 March, 2022 22:19 IST Airam Cabrera scored three goals coming on as a substitute for FC Goa, but two late goals by Kerala Blasters held his side to a 4-4 draw. - FOCUS SPORTS / ISL Stan Rayan 06 March, 2022 22:19 IST Entering the stage in the second half, Spanish forward Airam Cabrera produced a hat-trick as FC Goa forced Kerala Blasters to a 4-4 draw in the Indian Super League in Fatorda on Sunday night.Argentine Pereyra Diaz gave the Blasters, already assured of a semifinal berth on Saturday night after Mumbai City's 1-2 loss against Hyderabad FC, a two-goal lead in the first half but Ivan Vukomanovic's boys let the advantage slip through their fingers.AS IT HAPPENED | ISL 2021-22 Highlights, FCG 4-4 KBFC: Goa and Kerala Blasters share a point after a tense draw The Blasters, which kept stars Adrian Luna and Alvaro Vazquez on the bench for a major part of the match, appeared to be heading to an easy victory but Goa's three half-time changes changed everything.All four Goan goals came from two of these three substitutes with Aiban Dohling scoring the other goal in the 79th minute to give the side a 4-2 lead at that point.But with Luna coming in shortly after the hour-mark and Vazquez making his entry in the 81st minute and finding the net 10 minutes later, the Blasters were able to recover and grab a draw.It was a very different scene in the opening half when the Blasters appeared to be all over Goa with young and hard-working midfielder Sahal Samad and Bhutanese forward Chencho Gyeltshen sparkling.ALSO READ | ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan fancy their chances in League-deciding contest Sahal had a big hand in the Blasters' opening goal as he stole the ball from a defender and sent a beautiful cross from the right which Pereyra pushed home with a sliding shot in the 10th minute.Pereyra doubled the lead through a penalty 15 minutes later, as Chencho Gyeltshen was brought down inside the box by the Goa goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari.But Goa returned with new plans in the second half which was studded with six goals, all scored by substitutes.The result: Kerala Blasters 4 (Pereyra Diaz 10 & 25-p; Vincy Baretto 88, Alvaro Vazquez 90) drew with FC Goa 4 (Airam Cabrera 49, 63-p & 82, Aibanbha Dohling 79). Read more stories on News.