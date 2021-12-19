ISL 2021-22: FC Goa and Hyderabad FC share spoils in a tense 1-1 draw

The contest had two fine goals, plenty of silky footwork and was peppered with fouls, but lacked a winner as FC Goa and Hyderabad FC played out a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) game at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Goa on Saturday.

The Gaurs, eager to build on their two successive wins, began the game with great fervour and ran circles around the Hyderabad defence. Juan Ferrando’s side held on to the ball and spread the ball around well but failed to capitalise on its superior possession.

It was Bartholomew Ogbeche who got the first shot in the 12th minute when he had a go at goal after receiving Nikhil Poojary’s cut-back.

Ogbeche forced a save from Goa ‘keeper Dheeraj Singh in the 21st minute and his team-mate Joel Chianese was subsequently denied a penalty in the 33rd minute. He was tripped by Aiban Dohling in the box, but the referee saw it differently and instead booked the Australian striker for simulation.

FC Goa nearly went into the interval with the lead as Airan Cabrera turned in Seriton Fernandes’ cross, but the former was in an offside position.

The second half got off to a fiery start as a melee ensued after Asish Rai’s foul on Devendra Murgaonkar. Rai was booked for the tackle and was engaged in a heated exchange with Cabrera. The little scuffle seemed to have spurred on both players as they influenced the goals that were to come.

Asish was in action first as he played a delicate side-foot pass to release Nikhil down the right flank. He floated in a scrumptious cross and Chianese nodded the ball home from two yards out to put Hyderabad FC ahead in the 54th minute. Hyderabad’s lead lasted only eight minutes as Cabrera struck in the 62nd minute.

Alberto Noguera threaded a delightful defence-splitting pass and Devendra raced in on goal. He attempted a shot from a tight angle that bounced off the upright and the rebound fell for Cabrera, who found the back of the net to restore parity.

Noguera had a chance to put the tie to bed in the 65th minute but he bizarrely chose to play a dummy inside the box. The Spaniard exchanged passes with Seriton and had a golden chance to shoot, but he played a dummy and Devendra did not read it as the chance went begging.

Asish’s night ended prematurely as he had to be taken off after rolling his ankle in the 80th minute. Hyderabad had a chance to seal the game when in the 85th minute when Javier Siverio had only the ‘keeper to beat, but his hasty shot took a deflection and found a teammate in an offside position.

Laxmikant Kattimani pulled off a blinder in the 89th minute to ensure his side took away a point. Seriton’s cross from the right found Noguera, who managed to get a shot on target with his outstretched leg. Kattimani was initially wrong-footed but reacted brilliantly to parry it away as Hyderabad FC took the draw and moved to the second spot on the table.