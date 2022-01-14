ISL 2021-22: FC Goa and NorthEast United FC share points after fighting 1-1 draw

FC Goa had to settle for a 1-1 draw against NorthEast United FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim in the Indian super League on Friday.

While the Gaurs looked for a second win under their new head coach, NEUFC, second from bottom, hoped to pull off a win with a depleted side and cut margins in the points table.

When the match kicked off, NEUFC was in front in the second minute as Hernan Santana’s right-footed curler found the bottom corner of the net off a deflection.

FC Goa took time to ignite, but when it did, it saw Airan Cabrera’s towering header make it all square from an Alberto Noguera corner-kick.

AS IT HAPPENED | ISL 2021-22 FC Goa 1-1 NorthEast United FC Highlights: Goa and NEUFC settle for a point after tense draw

Late in the second half, Goa came close to taking a lead after a melee in the NEUFC penalty box saw Makan Chothe put the ball into the net after Cabrera's shot, ricocheted off Michu, fell for him. The goal, controversially, was ruled out as the score line remained deadlocked till full time.

The match, which saw Goa make five changes and NEUFC make three after a COVID-19 scare, saw Jamil’s side suffer double injury blows, as forward Brown left the field with a pulled hamstring and Rochharzela subbed off with a shoulder injury.

With the draw, FC Goa climbed a place over Odisha FC to eighth, while NEUFC remained where it started the match.