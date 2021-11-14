ISL 2021-22: FC Goa complete overseas players list

Jorge Ortiz: The Spanish midfielder was the second-highest scorer for Goa after Igor Angulo with six goals in 21 appearances in the last ISL campaign. However, Ortiz suffered a serious injury to his right foot during the Durand Cup and a timeline on his return hasn't been confirmed by the club yet. Airan Cabrera: The Spanish centre-forward is a new addition to FC Goa's arsenal. Arriving from Polish club, Wisla Plock, Cabrera will have to play a major role along with Ortiz to fill the void in attack left by Goa's top goalscorer last season, Igor Angulo, who has moved to current champion, Mumbai City FC. Edu Bedia: The name Edu Bedia has almost become synonymous with FC Goa. The skipper of the team, Bedia’s efficiency in marshalling the midfield will be important for Goa. He scored the all-important winner against Mohammedan SC in the Durand Cup final and went on to lift the first title under the Juan Ferrando era. Bedia featured for the club 20 times last season and registered three assists. Alberto Noguera: Alberto Noguera’s ability to create will be vital for the Gaurs in the upcoming ISL campaign. Last season, the Spanish midfielder registered eight assists and one goal in the 20 matches that he played for the team. Ivan Gonzalez: Ivan Gonzalez provides a solid presence in FC Goa’s backline and with the addition of Dylan Fox from NorthEast United FC, head coach Ferrando will be hoping that the two can form an understanding, which will solidify the backline of his team. Last season, Gonzalez notched 58 tackles, 19 interceptions, 73 clearances and 28 blocks throughout the campaign. Dylan Fox: A fresh arrival from NorthEast United FC, Dylan Fox will look to establish a partnership with Ivan Gonzalezin the team’s backline. Last season, he racked up numbers of 16 tackles, 18 interceptions, 94 clearances and 18 blocks throughout the ISL campaign.