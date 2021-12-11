News

ISL 2021-22: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Predicted XI

Goa registered its first win of the season against SC East Bengal, while Bengaluru FC has remained frustrated with a disappointing campaign, losing three games and drawing one in its last five games.

11 December, 2021 19:29 IST

Cleiton Silva of Bengaluru FC celebrates with teammates after scoring in the match against Mumbai City FC.   -  Focus Sports/ISL

FC Goa and Bengaluru FC will lock horns in the Indian Super League in the second match on Saturday in Goa.

Pezzaiuoili will try to experiment more with Ibara injured, to secure a much-needed win.

FC Goa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dheeraj Singh; Mohamed Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama; Glan Martins, Edu Bedia; Seriton Fernandes, Albert Noguera, Devendra Mirgaonkar; Jorge Ortiz

Bengaluru FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gurpreet Sandhu; Ashique Kuruniyan, Alan Costa, Pratik Chaudhary, Roshan Singh; Iman Basafa, Bruno Edgar, Suresh Singh; Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri

