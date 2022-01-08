ISL 2021-22: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI

FC Goa (FCG) will play Chennaiyin FC (OFC) in Match 54 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on January 8.

The Gaurs are still searching for a win under new coach Derrick Perreira. Their current unbeaten run stretches to four matches with the last win coming in a 2-1 victory against Bengaluru FC. They are ninth on the table with nine points in nine matches but have a chance to topple Bengaluru in eighth if they can secure all three points today.

Chennaiyin FC edged a 1-0 win against Jamshedpur FC in its last match. Bozidar Bandovic's men are currently in sixth with 14 points from nine matches.

The Marina Machans have a chance to go second in the table with 17 points if they can win against FC Goa.

Chennaiyin FC will be missing the services of Ariel Borysiuk but new signing Nerijus Valskis will be available for selection.

FC Goa Predicted XI: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Jorge Ortiz, Dylan Fox, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Edu Bedia (C), Ivan Gonzalez, Glan Martins, Aiban Dohling, Devendra Murgaonkar and Muhammed Nemil.

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Debjit Majumder (GK), Reagan Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa (C), Vladimir Koman, Nerijus Valskis, Germanpreet Singh and Lukasz Gikiewicz.