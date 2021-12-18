ISL 2021-22: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC Predicted XI

Hyderabad FC will look to continue its winning form when it meets FC Goa in the Indian Super League at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.

Manolo Marquez's side has lost just once in the league so far and has earned 10 points from 12 available in its last four games, including a thumping 5-1 win over NEUFC in its last match.

FC Goa, on the other hand, is getting back to form, after a disappointing beginning in the league, with two successive wins. It will, however, miss Jorge Ortiz, who was sent off in the last match. A win here will take the Gaurs to at least fifth on the table.

FC Goa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dheeraj Singh; Mohamed Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama; Glan Martins, Edu Bedia; Seriton Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj; Devendra Murgaonkar

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lamikant Kattimani; Asish Rai, Chinglesana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor; Nikhil Poojari, Edu Garcia, Rohit Danu; Bartholomew Ogbeche