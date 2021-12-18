ISL 2021-22 News News ISL 2021-22: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC Predicted XI FC Goa is getting back to form, after a disappointing beginning in the league, with two successive wins, but will miss its key player Jorge Ortiz for the upcoming game. Team Sportstar 18 December, 2021 20:00 IST Ogbeche, the highest goalscorer in the league this season so far, will be eager to increase his goal tally against ninth placed FC Goa. - ISL Team Sportstar 18 December, 2021 20:00 IST Hyderabad FC will look to continue its winning form when it meets FC Goa in the Indian Super League at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.Manolo Marquez's side has lost just once in the league so far and has earned 10 points from 12 available in its last four games, including a thumping 5-1 win over NEUFC in its last match.FC Goa, on the other hand, is getting back to form, after a disappointing beginning in the league, with two successive wins. It will, however, miss Jorge Ortiz, who was sent off in the last match. A win here will take the Gaurs to at least fifth on the table. RELATED | ISL 2021-22 Points Table: NEUFC climbs to seventh after much-needed win FC Goa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Dheeraj Singh; Mohamed Ali, Aibanbha Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama; Glan Martins, Edu Bedia; Seriton Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj; Devendra MurgaonkarHyderabad FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lamikant Kattimani; Asish Rai, Chinglesana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor; Nikhil Poojari, Edu Garcia, Rohit Danu; Bartholomew Ogbeche Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :