ISL 2021-22: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI

FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC will kick off in the eighth match of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Match Preview: ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC faces SC East Bengal challenge

FC Goa will look to recover from the opening day 3-0 thrashing in the hands of ISL champion Mumbai city FC. Juan Ferrando's team will look to register its first points in the current campaign of the ISL.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Jamshedpur FC started its campaign with a 1-1 draw against SC East Bengal. Owen Coyle's team will be keen to register its first win in the competition.

Listen in to our season preview on a new episode of The Full Time Show:

Injury news

FC Goa will miss the services of Brandon Fernandes while Jamshedpur FC will be without the services of Farukh Choudhary.

FC Goa Predicted XI: Dheeraj Singh (GK); Leander D'Cunha, Ivan Gonzalez, Sanson Pereira, Seriton Fernandes; Edu Bedia, Glan Martins; Saviour Gama, Alexander Jesuraj, Alberto Noguera; Jorge Ortiz

Jamshedpur Predicted XI: Rehenesh TP (GK); Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Narender Gahlot; Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Komal Thatal, Boris Singh Thangjam; Ishan Pandita, Nerujis Valskis