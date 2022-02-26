ISL 2021-22: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC Predicted XI

Mumbai City FC will look to cement its chances to make it to the playoffs when it faces FC Goa at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday.

Des Buckingham's men have recuperated after a brief stumble mid-season and sits fourth in the league table with 28 points from 18 matches. They come into the match after a 1-0 win against SC East Bengal.

Fatigue might be a factor in this match, with the Highlanders playing after a gap of four days, compared to Goa which last played on February 19 -- a week earlier.

A win here will take them level on points with third-placed ATK Mohun Bagan and four points ahead of closest challenger, Kerala Blasters.

The tandem of Igor Angulo and Bipin Singh has contributed to 16 goals -- half of the total goal tally of Mumbai City FC this season so far. - FOCUS SPORTS / ISL

Ahmed Jahouh, though available for selection, may not start as suggested by the MCFC head coach, but the team's attack will continue to be vicious, led by Igor Angulo and Bipin Singh, both of whom have been serial goal scorers this season.

FC Goa, on the other hand, is already out of the top-four race and will aim to spoil Mumbai's hopes as well as build on personal goals of its players in the remainder of the season.

ALSO READ | ISL 2021-22: What each team needs to do in the ISL shield, playoffs race

It's striker, Jorge Ortiz, who has scored eight goals and assisted further five, will look to increase his contributions in the final third as the Gaurs come into the game after a 3-2 defeat against Hyderabad FC.