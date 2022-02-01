ISL 2021-22: FC Goa vs Odisha FC Predicted XI

FC Goa (FCG) will take on Odisha FC (OFC) in match 78 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Derrick Pereira's FCG is currently in ninth with 14 points from 14 games. The Gaurs are on a four-match winless run. If they secure the three points against Odisha FC today, they will be level with their opponent on 17 points.

Kino Garcia's Odisha FC's last match was a loss against Hyderabad FC, but it was not because of the lack of trying. A brilliant encounter with goals at both ends, the Kalinga Warriors played valiantly but lost 3-2 against an in-form Hyderabad side.

FOLLOW: ISL 2021-22 LIVE FC Goa vs Odisha FC

Odisha FC, currently eighth with 17 points from 13 games, can climb up to fifth if it wins against FC Goa today with 20 points from 14 games. It will be level on points with the fourth-placed Bengaluru FC, but the Blues have a superior goal difference.

FC Goa Predicted XI: Naveen Kumar (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez (C), Anwar Ali, Aiban Dohling, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes, Devendra Murgaonkar and Airam Cabrera.

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Lalhrezuala Sailung, Victor Mongil (C), Gaurav Bora, Sahil Panwar, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Liridon Krasniqi, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga.