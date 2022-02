ISL 2021-22: FSDL releases revised schedule for remaining matches

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) today released the revised fixture list for 25 matches, from February 9 onwards, for the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season. The League has incorporated the matches that were postponed in January into the redrawn calendar.

ATK Mohun Bagan faces Jamshedpur FC in the final match of the regular season at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa on March 7.

There will be three additional double-headers, all on Saturdays (February 19, February 26, and March 5).

The season has been competitive and there has been no runaway leader with many teams having a realistic shot at the semifinals.

The final five weeks of the league season is set for a lot of intrigue with multiple teams fighting for the top spot and the reward of representing India in the 2023 AFC Champions League.