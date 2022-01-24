ISL 2021-22: Ogbeche hat-trick powers Hyderabad to 4-0 thumping of SC East Bengal

Hyderabad FC rode on a Bartholomew Ogbeche hat-trick and an Aniket Jadhav goal to secure a dominating 4-0 win against SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium. With the win, it moved to the top of the league standings on Monday with 20 points from 12 games.

East Bengal cut a sorry figure in the first half where it made a couple of costly errors that resulted in the first two goals for Hyderabad. Aware of East Bengal’s weakness in the backline, Hyderabad coach Manolo Marquez employed two of his best attackers – experienced Nigerian Bartholomew Ogbeche and the young Spaniard Javier Siverio – to cause early damage.

Aided by the nice form and fitness of its Indian cast, Hyderabad made an express start and pounded misery on East Bengal as the game matured. The combination of Nikhil Poojary, Hitesh Sharma, Akash Mishra and Aniket Jadhav galvanised the flank attacks and Hyderabad made numerous incursions in the East Bengal box with relative impunity.

The East Bengal citadel fell in the 21st minute on the back of three successive corners, the final of which found the head of Ogbeche. The goal-bound attempt of the Nigerian forward took a minor deflection of East Bengal defender Semboi Haokip and finally slipped out of the grip of East Bengal goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya to make it a costly defensive error in the end. East Bengal had a chance to come back in the 40th minute but a goal-line save by Joao Victor denied Antonio Perosevic's attempt.

Ogbeche made the most of another defensive error by East Bengal centre-back Adil Khan in the 44th minute to get his second goal. A minute later Aniket Jadhav capped a nice solo effort to virtually take the match away from East Bengal.

Ogbeche completed his hat-trick, which was his third in the ISL, in the 74th minute as Hyderabad completed the rout.

Ogbeche, who is currently leading the individual scoring charts with 12 goals, remained just a goal away from joining Ferran Corominas and Sunil Chhetri, who are currently the joint-highest scorer in ISL history with 48 goals each.