ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC trounces defending champion Mumbai City 3-0

Hyderabad came from a goal down to script a memorable 3-1 victory over Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao on Saturday.

After Ahmed Jahouh had given the defending champion the lead, Manolo Marquez’s men scored through Joao Victor to go into the break on level terms.

In the second half, it was miles better as Bartholomew Ogbeche and Rohit Danu got on to the scoresheet to help Hyderabad earn its first win of the season and its first-ever over Mumbai.

AS IT HAPPENED | ISL 2021-2022 HIGHLIGHTS: Hyderabad FC secures a 3-1 win in its first ever victory over Mumbai City FC

Des Buckingham’s outfit was off to a blazing start, with Jahouh netting in the sixth minute, for only his second-ever ISL goal in 70 odd games across four seasons.

The midfielder collected a loose ball just inside the penalty area, darted past a cluster of Hyderabad defenders and drilled a thunderous shot into the top-left corner.

But Hyderabad responded strongly, working up some impressive pace on the flanks and stretching play. The equaliser arrived in the 12th minute when Victor converted a spot-kick after Bipin Singh had fouled Joel Chianese.

On the stroke of half-time, Hyderabad goalie Laxmikant Kattimani came up with a double save, keeping out headers from Rahul Bheke and Raynier Fernandes.

It was to prove costly for Mumbai City as Ogbeche scored minutes after the restart. A flowing team move culminated in Aniket Jadhav sending in a low cross from the right that was tapped in by Ogbeche.

Mumbai substitute Rowllin Borges could have cut the deficit in the 78th minute, but didn’t even hit the target from five yards out. Four minutes later Danu, 19, sealed the tie for Hyderabad by bundling in a free ball from close.

ALSO READ | ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan thrashes rival SC East Bengal 3-0 in Kolkata Derby

Inexplicably, the Mumbai defenders, especially Bheke, were caught napping as they waited for the referee to whistle for a potential foul by Javier Siverio on Amey Ranawade, only for it to not materialise.

On an evening when ATK Mohun Bagan recorded a statement win over SC East Bengal to establish a clear lead at the top, Mumbai will rue the missed opportunity to have kept pace with its arch-rival.