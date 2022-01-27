ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC defeats Odisha 3-2 to stay top of the table

It was a tale of two halves as Hyderabad FC won 3-2 against Odisha FC to stay top of the league standings.

Odisha started the match well, keeping the ball in the initial stages but Hyderabad FC started to find its feet from the 20-minute mark. It started threatening Odisha's goal, with Joel Chianese and Bartholomew Ogbeche with a couple of good chances to score the opening goal.

It was Odisha, which struck first through Jerry Mawihmingthanga in the 45th-minute against the run of play. Nandhakumar Sekar charged down the left flank and whipped in a low cross. Jerry, there at the front-post, flicked the ball inside the goal through the legs of Laxmikant Kattimani.

The second half belonged to Hyderabad FC. It did not take much time to grab its equaliser after the break. In the 51th-minute, Akash Mishra found Chianese's head with a pin-point cross as the latter guided the ball inside the goal.

In the 70th minute, it was Hyderabad skipper Joao Victor, who gave his team the lead. He showed great skill in controlling the ball. On the turn, he lashed the ball into the top corner.

Akash Mishra made it three for Hyderabad in the 73rd-minute as he met Yasir Mohammad's cross from a free-kick and guided it inside the net.

It looked all but over for Odisha but substitute Jonathas pulled one back for his team in the 84th-minute. He was played a good pass by substitute Redeem Tlang. Opening his body, he curled the ball into the far corner of the goal.

Hyderabad held on for the remainder of the match to secure the victory and reach 23 points from 13 matches.

The result: Hyderabad FC 3 (Chianese 51', Joao 70', Mishra 73') bt Odisha FC (Jerry 45', Jonathas 84')