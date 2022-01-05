ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC holds ATK Mohun Bagan 2-2 to move to the top

Hyderabad FC climbed to the top of the current standings holding ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-2 draw in a ninth round Fixture of the Indian Super League at Fatorda on Wednesday.

Hyderabad netted 16 points and dislodged holder Mumbai City (also on 16) from the top spot on a better head-to-head record. Mohun Bagan climbed to the third spot with 15 points.

In what turned out to be one of the best contests of the tournament so far, the match started with a goal almost immediately after the kick-off.

A few exchanges of passes on the right flank saw Hugo Boumous flicking the ball with his heel to find Williams, who went a few paces up to fire a rasping left-footer that took the Hyderabad goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani by surprise.

It took all of 12 seconds to happen and become the fastest goal in ISL history. The previous record was held by Jerry Mawihmingthanga who scored it in 23 seconds for Jamshedpur FC in 2018.

Stung by the early setback, Hyderabad FC regrouped fast and took the fight to the Mohun Bagan arena.

The Mohun Bagan citadel fell in the 18 minute thanks to a major floundering by Mohun Bagan custodian Amrinder Singh, who let an easy catch slip through to allow Bartholomew Ogbeche an easy tap-in.

As Hyderabad came back in the match, Ogbeche picked up his ninth goal to continue as the most prolific striker of the tournament. Ogbeche was later involved in a collision with Mohun Bagan’s defensive midfielder Carl McHugh, who seemed to lose his consciousness following a blow on his neck, in the 39 minute.

The Irishman regained himself after being attended by the on-field medical staff and was taken off in an ambulance. This saw a stoppage of around six minutes as Joni Kauko came in as his replacement.

Both sides created a lot of scoring chances following the equaliser but Mohun Bagan took control of the action after the break.

Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh came close to scoring on a couple of occasions in the second half but failed. ATK Mohun Bagan regained the lead in the 64 minute through an own-goal from Asish Rai, who deflected home a stooping header from Kauko.

Just when the match appeared to be headed Mohun Bagan’s way, Hyderabad’s late substitute Javier Siverio nodded home a nice assist from Akash Mishra in the added time to make it honours even.

Result: ATK Mohun Bagan 2 (Williams 1, Rai 64-OG) drew with Hyderabad FC 2 (Ogbeche 18, Siverio 90+1)