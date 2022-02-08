ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI

Hyderabad FC (HFC) will look to consolidate its lead at the top of the table when it meets an in-form ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in match 85 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim.

Manolo Marquez's HFC is the table-topper with 26 points from 14 games. With second-placed Kerala Blasters breathing down its neck with 23 points, the Nizams will be keen to maintain their winning run and keep the lead at the top of the table.

ISL 2021-22 LIVE Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Updates; Predicted XI; When and Where to watch

Juan Ferrando's ATK Mohun Bagan is seventh with 20 points from 12 games but has two games in hand. The Mariners are on a five-match winless run but know that a draw will not suffice against Hyderabad.

The reverse fixture earlier in the season ended in a 2-2 draw.

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Asish Rai, Nim Dorjee, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Nikhil Poojary, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Joel Chianese and Bartholomew Ogbeche.

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, David Williams.