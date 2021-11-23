ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI

Two-time Indian Super League (ISL) champion, Chennaiyin FC kicks off its ISL 2021-22 campaign against Hyderabad FC on November 23 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Hyderabad FC was quite busy in the transfer market, making 11 new additions to its squad ahead of the upcoming campaign of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Defender Juanan Gonzalez, midfielder Edu Garcia and attackers Bartholomew Ogbeche and Javi Siverio are the four new additions to the overseas contingent at HFC. Attacker Joel Chianese and midfielder Joao Victor are the two foreigners to continue with the club from last season.

Players like Aaren D’Silva, Aniket Jadhav and goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh are some of the exciting signings by the club in the off-season while the experience of Pritam Soraisam and Nim Dorjee Tamang will provide for a solid backline for Manolo Marquez's side.

Two-time ISL champion Chennaiyin FC announced Anirudh Thapa as its captain ahead of ISL 2021-22. Bozidar Bandovic, who replaced Csaba Laszlo, will have a solid group of Indian players to work with like Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Anirudh Thapa.

For the foreign contingent, the Marina Machans retained only Rafael Crivellaro from last season, whose season ended prematurely last season due to injury. Among the new players, the club has signed five new players- Serbian centre-back Slavko Damjanovic, Polish centre-back Ariel Borysiuk, Kyrgyzstan national team top scorer Mirlan Murzaev, Hungarian attacking midfielder Vladimir Koman and Polish striker Lukasz Gikiewicz.

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK); Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra; Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor; Mohammed Yasir, Joel Chianese, Halicharan Narzary; Bartholomew Ogbeche

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Deepak Devrani, Slavko Damanjovic, Jerry Lalrinzuala; Edwin Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa; Mirlan Murzaev, Vladimir Koman, Lallianzuala Chhangte; Lukasz Gikiewicz