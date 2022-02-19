ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa Predicted XI

Hyderabad FC will look to cement its position on top of the league table with ATK Mohun Bagan breathing over its shoulder as it takes on FC Goa at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolimon Saturday.

Manolo Marquez’s men come into the match after a win over Bengaluru FC and has 10 points from a possible 15 from its last five fixtures.

With Bartholomew Ogbeche, the league’s leading goal scorer this season so far, in form, the Nizams will hope to get into the 30-point threshold, something that ensured a ticket into the playoffs last season.

FC Goa, on the other hand, will look to get back to winning ways after a loss to its former head coach’s side, ATK Mohun Bagan, with its key striker, Jorge Ortiz, in good form.

The two sides have met five times in the past and surprisingly, HFC has not won any of them with the Gaurs winning three and two matches ended as a draw, including the first leg this season, which ended as a 1-1 draw.

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor(C), Aniket Jadhav, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Javier Siverio, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

FC Goa Predicted XI: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Anwar Ali, Dylan Fox, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes (C), Alberto Noguera, Makan Chothe, Princeton Rebello and Jorge Ortiz