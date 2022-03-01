ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI

Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC have been two of the most consistent sides in the Indian Super League (ISL) this season. When the two sides meet tonight, the target will be beyond just three points. It will be to beat each other to the League Winners' shield -- something neither side has won before, ever.

Manolo Marquez's side comes into the match with four wins in its last four matches, including a spell of three consecutive wins -- something it will look to stretch to four in this fixture. Bartholomew Ogbeche, who has been in tremendous form, sits on top in the Golden Boot Race and will aim for more goals to further increase his goal tally.

Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, has been very solid defensively, conceeding the second least number of goals (20), with captain Peter Hartley fortifying the back. The team's lynchpin, Greg Stewart, however, is out of the match with a suspension and Jitendra Singh is also out, as confirmed by the head coach.

The two sides have met five times in the past and only once has the match given a clear result, wherein Jamshedpur had walked away with three points. The remaining four matches have been draws, including the first leg ficture between the two sides.

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Asish Rai, Chinglesana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Khassa Camara, Souvik Chakraborty, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojary, Rohit Danu, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Jamshedpur FC Predcited XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley (C), Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Pronay Halder, Ritwik Das, Ishan Pandita, Daniel Chukwu.