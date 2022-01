ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad, Jamshedpur face off at Bambolim

After a missed opportunity to register three points in the last Indian Super League (ISL) game, Hyderabad FC is back in action on Monday, when it hosts Owen Coyle’s Jamshedpur FC in a crunch clash at Bambolim.

Manolo Marquez’s men, who have now taken just two points from their last three games, stand in third place in the league table with 17 points after 11 games. Jamshedpur is in the second place, with 19 points from its 11 games as both teams have a chance to push for a lead at the top of the table.

Coyle’s side go into this game with back-to-back wins over NorthEast United and SC East Bengal and will be a tough side to face, believes HFC head coach Manolo Marquez.

“Jamshedpur is a very tough and physical team, a typical English team and like the games in the past, this will be a difficult one as well for both teams. They have strong characters like Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia and more but we will try to make it a tough game for them as well,” said Manolo.

The Men of Steel have the likes of Greg Stewart, Ricky Lallawmawma and Alexandre Lima in fine form throughout the season. They are also strong in set-pieces, which will be a big threat for Manolo’s side in this game.

But Hyderabad has a settled backline and has the likes of Javi Siverio, Aniket Jadhav and Edu Garcia consistently performing well in attack. It will also have top-scorer Bartholomew Ogbeche back in the squad after the Nigerian striker served his suspension in the previous game.

The last three meetings between the two sides have seen three draws, including the 1-1 draw in the league earlier in the season and Manolo Marquez says that this could be another closely contested game at Bambolim on Monday.

“The three draws don’t really mean much at the moment. Both teams have strong squads and anything can happen in this game. At the moment, we are very close, even in the league table but every game is different and it is impossible to know what can happen in games like these,” the Spaniard added.

After three away games in a row, Hyderabad is back playing a home game in Bambolim for the first time in 2022, in what will be its fourth in the last 12 days. With a lot at stake in what is a crucial period in the ISL, both teams will come out strong and could play out yet another fiercely contested game.

The game kicks off at 7:30 pm IST on Monday and will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network with live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV.