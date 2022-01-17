ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC postponed due to COVID-19

The Indian Super League match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC has been postponed due to COVID-19, the club announced on Monday.

This is the fifth match to be postponed owing to the virus this season.

"Hero Indian Super League (ISL) announces the postponement of Match No. 63 between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC scheduled to be played today, Monday, January 17, 2022, at Athletic Stadium, Bambolim," an official statement from the league said.

"The decision has been taken in consultation with the League's medical team taking into account the inability of Jamshedpur FC to field a team. The League will look to rearrange the fixture to a later date."

The League will look to rearrange the fixture to a later date. The health and safety of all personnel in various bubbles remains our priority, and the League & Clubs will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly.