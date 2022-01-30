ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad aims to retain top spot with win over NorthEast United

Hyderabad FC will be a confident unit when it faces NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) game at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Monday.

A win against NorthEast United FC will ensure that the Nizams retain their place at the top of the table. Hyderabad head coach Manolo Marquez knows that his team will have the upper hand against a struggling NorthEast side. After a 4-0 thumping of SC East Bengal, the Nizams defeated Odisha SC in a five-goal thriller in their last match.

Hyderabad will also have a psychological advantage over NorthEast as it thrashed the Highlanders 5-1 when the two sides last met.

"This NorthEast is very similar to the last season with very good foreigners and Indian players with a lot of enthusiasm. For sure, this will 100 per cent be a difficult game," Marquez told the media ahead of the match.

Hyderabad's Bartholomew Ogbeche, who leads the goalscoring charts and is one goal away from equalling Sunil Chhetri and Ferran Corominas' record of 48 goals in the ISL, will be the main threat in the attacking lineup of the Nizams.

NorthEast head coach Khalid Jamil has not seen his men win a match in their last seven outings. They have accrued just three points in the five games. A top-four spot seems distant for the Highlanders but if last season is anything to go by, a successful run of matches might work wonders for Jamil and his team.