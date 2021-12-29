ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad signs Seityasen Singh on loan from Kerala till end of season

Hyderabad FC has signed Manipuri winger Seityasen Singh on a loan deal till the end of the season, the club announced on Wednesday.

Seitya, as he is commonly known, joins the side from Kerala Blasters where he has been a part of the squad since 2019.

The winger started his career with Royal Wahingdoh in Meghalaya and has played in the Indian Super League with NorthEast United in 2015.

He has also been a part of Salgaocar FC and Shivajians in the I-League while also representing Delhi Dynamos in the ISL before joining Kerala Blasters.

The 29-year-old also made his national team debut in 2015 and has since made five appearances for the Blue Tigers.

Seityasen has 51 ISL appearances to his name where he has registered five goals and five assists to date.