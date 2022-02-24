ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur aims to continue winning run against lowly NorthEast

Jamshedpur FC will be eager to clinch all three points and maintain the second position in the table when it faces a struggling NorthEast United FC on Friday.

Owen Coyle’s Jamshedpur is on a three-match winning run and beat Chennaiyin FC 4-1in its last outing. It is second in the table with 31 points from 16 matches and four points behind league-leader Hyderabad, having two games in hand.

READ: ISL set to allow crowds for the first time in two years

Jamshedpur is the favourite to win when it takes the pitch against NorthEast. However, the Highlanders have occasionally spoiled the party of stronger teams despite a disappointing season, about which Coyle is aware.

“NorthEast is a very good team, and I think they are being held back by major injuries and players missing from their squad this season. Khalid Jamil has not been able to have the player continuity, but when you look back at their full strength, they have the quality, as we saw against Bengaluru[FC] the other night.,” said Coyle in a pre-match press conference.

READ: I think India has a bright future in football: Odisha FC's Kino Garcia

It has been a poor season for Khalid Jamil’s NorthEast. It finds itself tenth with 13 points from 18 matches and has three wins throughout the season. However, the Highlanders showed their fighting spirit in their last match when they came from behind to notch a 2-1 win against Bengaluru.

The return of striker Deshorn Brown will boost Khalid Jamil’s men against Jamshedpur, which has shown exemplary defending throughout the season. It has conceded 18 goals and has the best defensive record among all teams.

“He[Brown] is one of the best players in the ISL. We have missed him. You can see the importance of his presence in the last match where we won after two months. It is my pleasure to have him in the team,” Jamil told the media ahead of the match.