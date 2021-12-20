ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur and Bengaluru share spoils in goalless draw

Bengaluru FC (BFC) and Jamshedpur FC (JFC) played out a goalless draw in Match 36 of the Indian Super League at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

JFC (12 points) goes second in the points table after the draw while BFC (6 points) finds itself in tenth. The Blues are now winless in seven games.

Highlights

The encounter had its fair share of chances. JFC striker Greg Stewart created several opportunities but failed to convert. Stewart, who scored a hat-trick in the previous match, challenged his markers with brilliant supporting runs and had a couple of shots at goal as well.

BFC custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu had a memorable outing, making a few crucial saves.

JFC nearly took the lead in the 35th minute when Komal Thatal was brought down by BFC’s Parag Srinivas in the box. The referee denied JFC’s penalty claim. A few minutes later, Thatal left the field due to an injury and was replaced by Boris Singh.

BFC’s Sunil Chhetri came on from the bench with less than 20 minutes left in the game. Chhetri surprisingly replaced Cleiton Silva, who was among the best BFC players on view. Chhetri nearly turned hero, but his header rattled the crossbar and came back into play.

Deep into injury time, Prince Ibara had a glorious chance to give BFC the full three points. The Congo forward, however, missed the mark with his shot.