ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur climbs second after thumping 4-1 victory against Chennaiyin

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) took a big leap in its quest of bagging the Indian Super League Winner’s Shield with a thumping 4-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC (CFC) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday.

Having not made it to the semifinals in its history, JFC has been one of the best teams this season. It is now in the second position with 31 points from 16 matches. CFC's chances are well and truly over.

It was only in the first 10-odd minutes the match appeared evenly contested and from there on it was JFC all the way. The match was pretty much over in the first half with three goals from JFC.

Ritwik Das opened the account from close range. A corner kick from Greg Stewart saw Peter Hartley head one towards the goal, but it got deflected and went straight to Ritwik, who didn’t make any mistake in stroking the ball inside the net.

JFC doubled it 10 minutes later. Boris Singh, who was the livewire with his run-ins and crosses, scored the second goal. Greg Stewart ran past three defenders from just outside the box on the left and his cutback to Boris, whose left-footed shot on the run was on target.

Daniel Chukwu, who missed at least a couple of easy chances earlier, didn’t miss this one as he took two touches before unleashing a left-footer that gave little chance to ‘keeper Debjit Majumder. The goal was clearly due to lackadaisical defending by CFC.

There was no respite for CFC. This time, it was an ‘own goal’ at the very beginning of the second session. Stewart’s drive touched defender Deepak Devrani’s shoulders before entering the net, completely wrong-footing the ‘keeper.

Nerijus Valskis pulled one back for CFC, but it was too late by then.

The result:

JFC 4 (Ritwik Das 23, Boris Singh 33, Daniel Chukwu 40, Deepak Devrani 46) bt CFC 1 (Nerijus Valskis 62).