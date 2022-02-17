ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC climbs third after thrilling 3-2 victory against Mumbai City FC

Jamshedpur FC clinched a thrilling 3-2 win courtesy of a Greg Stewart brace, which included a 94th-minute winner against Mumbai City, to climb third in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) table.

The match got off to a flying start as Jamshedpur's Boris Singh had a glorious chance to score in the first minute, but his header struck the crossbar.

Highlights: ISL 2021-22 Highlights Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City

The opening goal came in the ninth minute. It was a well-worked move by Owen Coyle’s men as Ritwik Das, under pressure, did well to roll the ball to an unmarked Stewart, who found the net with a fine strike to the bottom-right corner. Mumbai suffered another quick blow as it lost Ahmed Jahouh to a knee injury in the 18th minute.

Jamshedpur's second goal came in the 30th minute when Daniel Chima sent in a grounded cross from the right for Ritwik and all the latter had to do was tap the ball into an open goal.

Mumbai started the second half with vigour and its efforts bore fruit in the 57th minute. Rahul Bheke capitalised on the rebound from Igor Angulo's initial shot and found the back of the net to make it 2-1.

The Islanders had a great chance to clinch an equaliser in the 69th minute after Peter Hartley fouled Mourtada Fall inside the box. Angulo, however, failed to score from the resultant penalty as Rehenesh stood big and pulled off a great save.

RELATED| ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC eyes win against listless NorthEast United

Everything pointed towards a Jamshedpur win, but Mumbai found another lifeline when Hartley committed another error and fouled Diego Mauricio inside the box. Mauricio took charge and successfully converted his penalty to equalise for Mumbai in the 86th minute.

The match seemed to be heading for a stalemate but Jamshedpur was awarded a penalty in the 92nd minute when Mumbai's Vignesh Dakshinamurthy was found guilty of handball. Stewart, on penalty duty, made no mistake and sent Mumbai's goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz the wrong way to score the winner. The Men of Steel are third with 28 points from 15 matches.