ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC signs Leslie Cleevely from SC East Bengal

Jamshedpur FC has signed Leslie Cleevely from SC East Bengal as the Goalkeeping Coach, replacing Ezequiel Gomez Leon, the Indian Super League (ISL) side confirmed on Friday.

This is the second acquisition for the Men in Steel from East Bengal, with SCEB forward Daniel Chima Chukwu moving to the club last week.

“I’m grateful to be joining such a prestigious club with staff of the quality of Owen Coyle and Sandy Stewart, especially at a time when the team are doing so well. I can’t wait to get to work with the keepers and help to build upon the great start you have had to the season,” he said after joining the club.

Leslie Cleevey comes with vast experience in the Premier League, having worked with goalkeeping greats like Edwin Van der Sar and Petr Cech in the past. He has worked with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Fulham previously.