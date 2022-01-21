ISL 2021-22 News News ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC signs Leslie Cleevely from SC East Bengal This is the second acquisition for the Men in Steel from East Bengal, with SCEB forward Daniel Chima Chukwu moving to the club last week. Team Sportstar 21 January, 2022 16:59 IST Leslie Cleevey comes with vast experience in the Premier League, having worked with goalkeeping greats like Edwin Van der Sar and Petr Cech in the past. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 21 January, 2022 16:59 IST Jamshedpur FC has signed Leslie Cleevely from SC East Bengal as the Goalkeeping Coach, replacing Ezequiel Gomez Leon, the Indian Super League (ISL) side confirmed on Friday.This is the second acquisition for the Men in Steel from East Bengal, with SCEB forward Daniel Chima Chukwu moving to the club last week.“I’m grateful to be joining such a prestigious club with staff of the quality of Owen Coyle and Sandy Stewart, especially at a time when the team are doing so well. I can’t wait to get to work with the keepers and help to build upon the great start you have had to the season,” he said after joining the club.ALSO READ | ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City signs Brazilian forward Diego Mauricio Leslie Cleevey comes with vast experience in the Premier League, having worked with goalkeeping greats like Edwin Van der Sar and Petr Cech in the past. He has worked with Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Fulham previously. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :