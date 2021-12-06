ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI

Jamshedpur FC plays ATK Mohun Bagan in Match 20 of the Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on December 6.

Jamshedpur FC has not lost in the new campaign yet, with two draws and a win against Durand Cup winner, FC Goa. Owen Coyle, who experimented with the shape last time, could not get three points and is expected to get back to the team’s original 4-3-3 formation.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, had to pay heavily for its change in shape with a disastrous 5-1 loss against defending champion Mumbai City FC. Habas, as result, may choose to get back to the typical counter-attacking 4-3-3 shape.

Jamshedpur FC sits fifth on the table, one point away from a play-off spot, with its next opponent just above it on the table. A draw here may suffice ATK Mohun Bagan to stay in the play-off position, while a win for the Red Miners will take them second on the table, below Mumbai City FC.

Jamshedpur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Rehenesh TP; Renthlei, Gahlot, Hartley, Lallawmawma; Jitendra Singh, Alex Lima, Komal Thatal; Greg Stewart, Nerijus Valskis, Doungel

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Amrinder Singh; Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tamgri, Pritam Kotal; Manvir Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Liston Colaco Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna, Joni Kauko