ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will clash against Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in Match 47 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Owen Coyle's JFC has racked up 13 points from eight matches. The Men of Steel have three wins, four draws and a single loss till now in the campaign.

Bozidar Bandovic's CFC has 11 points from eight matches. The Marina Machans have three wins, two draws and three losses.

Chennaiyin FC roped in Nerijus Valskis on a free transfer from Jamshedpur in the January transfer window until the end of the season. The Lithuanian striker who won the Golden Boot with Chennaiyin in his debut ISL (2019-20) moved to Jamshedpur in the next season netting 10 goals in a season and a half for the club.

“I am very excited and very happy to be back home and wear the blue shirt again,” said the Lithuanian forward after returning to the club where he started his ISL journey.

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley (C), Ricky Lallawmawma, Ritwik Das, Jitendra Singh, Alexandre Lima, Boris Singh, Greg Stewart and Jordan Murray.

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Rahim Ali, Anirudh Thapa (C), Lukasz Gikiewicz, Mirlan Murzaev, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Germanpreet Singh, Vladimir Koman.