ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Predicted XI

Jamshedpur FC will look to win its third consecutive match in the Indian Super League when it faces FC Goa at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolin, Goa on Friday.

The Red Miners have lost just once in its last five matches, earning eight points from a possible 15 and will have the opportunity to go second in the table with a win. With former SC East Bengal striker Daniel Chima Chukwu in the side, the chances of winning look much more likely.

FC Goa, on the other hand, has won just once in its last five matches and is without a win in its last three.

Though head coach Derrick Pereira has assured resilience from the Gaurs, it will be an uphill task for the ISL side to secure three points with the side severely affected with coronavirus and sitting third from bottom in the table.

However, there is a ray of hope for Goa that it might try to utilise to its favour. Nerijus Valskis, the former JFC striker who scored twice to assure a win in the last meeting of the two sides this season, is now with Chennaiyin FC, while Jorge Ortiz, Goa's leader in the arsenal continues to be a thorn in the opposition defence.

As the season continues in its second half, it will be interesting to see whether Owen Coyle's side will be able to complete the league double over FCG or will Goa pull one back before it is too late to dream of the top-four.

Jamshedpur Predicted XI: Pawan Kumar, Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawnmawma, Seimenlen Doungel, Jitendra Singh, Monashir Rahman, Koman Thatal, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chima Chukwu

FC Goa Predicted XI: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Saviour Gama, Leander D’Cunha, Anwar Ali, Aiban Dohling, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera