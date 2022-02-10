ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters Predicted XI

Jamshedpur FC will look to return to the coveted top-four threshold when it takes on Kerala Blasters at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

The Red Miners will be reassured of its strength as its captain Peter Hartley returns after a suspension and will be the defensive lynchpin for the side. JFC has earned nine points of the 15 possible from the last five games and comes into the match after a 3-1 loss to Bengaluru FC.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, has beat NorthEast United before this match and will look to capitalise on the form of Alvaro Vazquez who made the headlines with a goal from beyond the half-way mark late in the last game.

ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE: When and where to watch, match updates

A win here for the Blasters will take it level with table topper Hyderabad FC, while a win on the other side will see Jamshedpur topple Kerala Blasters from the second position to break into the top four to second with 25 points.

Either way, an exciting contest in the Indian Super League is assured.

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: Rehenesh TP, Narender Gahlot, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Alexandre Lima, Jitendra Singh, Seimeinlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Boris Singh, Daniel Chima Chukwu

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Nishu Kumar, Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Ayush Adhikari, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.