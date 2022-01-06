ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC Predicted XI

Jamshedpur FC faces NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League in its pursuit to return to the top four, playing out the clash at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

With Greg Stewart in brilliant form, the Men of Steel will look to capitalise on their strength to secure three points after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Chennaiyin FC in their last match.

NorthEast United FC, having recovered from a string of losses early on in the season, finds itself at a challenging spot, without both Federico Gallego and Khassa Camara, with the latter off on national duty at the African Cup of Nations.

A win here would allow JFC to climb into the top four, while a win for Khalid Jamil’s side would offer hope for the Highlanders to cling on to for a top-four finish in the latter half of the league.

Jamshedpur Predicted XI: Rehenesh TP (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Ritwik Das, Jitendra Singh, Seimeinlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Boris Singh, Jordan Murray

NorthEast United Predicted XI: Mirshad Michu (GK), Provat Lakra, Hernan Santana, Patrick Flottmann, Tondonba Singh, Imran Khan, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Suhair VP, Deshorn Brown, Mathias Coureur.