ISL 2021-22 News News ISL 2021-22: Winless Bengaluru wary of Jamshedpur threat Bengaluru FC, winless in six games, will face a stiff challenge when it takes on Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) on Monday. Ashwin Achal 19 December, 2021 19:45 IST Jamshedpur FC is third on the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) table with 11 points from six games. - ISL Ashwin Achal 19 December, 2021 19:45 IST Bengaluru FC (BFC) faces a tough challenge against a strong Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) outing at Bambolim on Monday.BFC, winless in six games, takes on Jamshedpur FC, which is fresh from a 4-0 victory over Odisha FC in its previous outing. BFC, however, can take some positives from a 3-3 draw earned against ATK Mohun Bagan a few days ago.RELATED| ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando triggers FC Goa release clause, set to join ATK Mohun Bagan Suresh Wangjam returns to the BFC squad after the midfielder served his one-match ban for picking up a red card against FC Goa. Naorem Singh will miss out due to suspension (four yellows).The Jamshedpur FC frontline poses a serious threat. Scotland's Greg Stewart is in form, having scored the club's first-ever hat-trick in the victory over Odisha FC."They have four very good attacking players, and Greg Stewart is one of them. We've played two pre-season friendlies against them, and have an idea of the kind of threat they possess," BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli said. .@MumbaiCityFC got the better of @KeralaBlasters in their last meeting. ⚔Who will emerge victorious tonight? #MCFCKBFC #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/sNoIm3Aeg4— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 19, 2021 Jamshedpur FC has won three of its last five games, and will look to build on its good form. "Greg Stewart is a wonderful player. That's why I got him to the football club. I told everybody in the pre-season about his qualities and it's nice when I am vindicated," Jamshedpur head coach Owen Coyle said.