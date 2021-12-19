ISL 2021-22: Winless Bengaluru wary of Jamshedpur threat

Bengaluru FC (BFC) faces a tough challenge against a strong Jamshedpur FC in an Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) outing at Bambolim on Monday.

BFC, winless in six games, takes on Jamshedpur FC, which is fresh from a 4-0 victory over Odisha FC in its previous outing. BFC, however, can take some positives from a 3-3 draw earned against ATK Mohun Bagan a few days ago.

Suresh Wangjam returns to the BFC squad after the midfielder served his one-match ban for picking up a red card against FC Goa. Naorem Singh will miss out due to suspension (four yellows).

The Jamshedpur FC frontline poses a serious threat. Scotland’s Greg Stewart is in form, having scored the club’s first-ever hat-trick in the victory over Odisha FC.

“They have four very good attacking players, and Greg Stewart is one of them. We’ve played two pre-season friendlies against them, and have an idea of the kind of threat they possess,” BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli said.

Jamshedpur FC has won three of its last five games, and will look to build on its good form. "Greg Stewart is a wonderful player. That's why I got him to the football club. I told everybody in the pre-season about his qualities and it's nice when I am vindicated,” Jamshedpur head coach Owen Coyle said.