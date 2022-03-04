ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC Predicted XI

Jamshedpur FC (JFC) will play Odisha FC (OFC) in match 106 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Friday.

Owen Coyle's JFC has already qualified for the semifinals, but its primary aim right now is the League Winners Shield. It is at the helm of the league table courtesy of goal difference, with ATK Mohun Bagan equalling its 37 points tally with a win against Chennaiyin FC on Thursday.

If the Men of Steel gets all three points against Odisha, they will extend their lead at the top of the table to 40 points.

ISL 2021-22, LIVE Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC: When and where to watch; match updates

Kino Garcia's OFC will play for pride. Out of the semis race, the Kalinga Warriors, who are playing their last match, will look to end their season on a high with three points.

Going into the match, Odisha is the underdog. However, it has shown the grit and determination to carve results against tough opponents.

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley (C), Ricky Lallawmawma, Pronay Halder, Ritwik Das, Seiminlen Doungel, Alexandre Lima, Greg Stewart, Ishan Pandita.

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Kamaljit Singh (GK), Victor Mongil (C), Hector Ramirez, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Sahil Panwar, Javier Hernandez, Thoiba Singh, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Aridai Suarez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Redeem Tlang.