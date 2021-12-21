Ferrando: Loved working with FC Goa but now focus is on new team

Juan Ferrando, who triggered his release clause with FC Goa and left the Gaurs to join as the head coach of ATK Mohun Bagan after Antonio Habas' departure says all his focus is on his new club right now.

"It was one decision in one moment, now I wish all the best for them. Because a lot of people who worked with me in the one year, I love these people. I am so happy because it was a pleasure to work with the people in FC Goa. But now my focus is on the new team."

He added, "I have some reasons but these reasons I prefer to explain to the players and owners and the sporting director. It was a pleasure for me because I worked hard and love these people. Most imp is to work now for this club (ATKMB)"

Asked on the footballing philosophy he would like to set at his new club, he said his aim will be improving the mentality and helping the players.

"Now we will try to find a good style. We will try to help all the players because it is a very good squad but I will need more time. It is necessary to change some details in mentality. It will be difficult because I have not had much time."