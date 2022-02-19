ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI

Kerala Blasters (KBFC) will play ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in the rescheduled match 66 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday.

Ivan Vukomanovic's KBFC occupies the last semifinal spot in the fourth position with 26 points from 15 games. It will go level with ATKMB if it beats the Mariners.

Kerala Blasters defeated SC East Bengal 1-0 in its last outing but will be aware that the challenge against ATKMB will be more difficult in all probability.

Juan Ferrando's ATKMB is on an 11-match unbeaten run and has won its last three matches. It is second with 29 points from 15 games. The Mariners will undoubtedly start the match as favourites against KBFC.

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Enes Sipovic, Sandeep Singh, Sanjeev Stalin, Bijoy V, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna (C), Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Lenny Rodrigues, Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri, Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh.