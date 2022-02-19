ISL 2021-22: Kauko's last minute goal holds Blasters to a 2-2 draw

Kerala Blasters and ATK Mohun Bagan have been playing some fabulous football this season. When such well-equipped teams clash, sparks are expected to fly.

Fly they did at Vasco's Tilak Madan Stadium on Saturday night. The exciting encounter that saw plenty of end-to-end action ended in a 2-2 draw, with the last goal coming with just seconds left in injury time.

Adrian Luna, that magnificent talented playmaker from Uruguay, put Blasters twice ahead – with wonder-strikes on both occasions – but David Williams and then Joni Kauko brought ATK Mohun Bagan back into the game.

The Mariners now have 30 points and went to top of the table temporarily, displacing Hyderabad FC. Blasters remain fourth with 27 points.

Luna’s first goal came off a free-kick in the seventh minute, from a few yards outside the box. It was Carl McHugh's foul against Sahal Samad that paved the way for that free-kick.

Luna bent the ball magnificently in to the left corner of the net. Goalkeeper Amrinder Singh, who was perhaps unsighted by the wall put up his defenders, had little chance to stop it.

ATK Mohun Bagan, however, wasted no time to hit back. A through ball from Kauko found Pritam Kotal inside the box. Kotal then gave a superb pass to a swiftly advancing Williams, who slammed the ball in.

Ninteen minutes into the second half, Luna produced another moment of magic, as he floated the ball beautifully above Amrinder’s head from the corner of the box after receiving a fine cross from Lalthathanga Khawlhring.

ATK Mohun Bagan, however, found the equaliser right at the death, through a goal from Kauko, who was set up by Hugo Boumous.