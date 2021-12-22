ISL 2021-22: Diaz, Sahal and Luna goals guide Kerala Blasters to 3-0 win against Chennaiyin FC

The great turnaround story of Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) continues in the ISL.

Three nights ago, the men from Kochi were placed ninth in the 11-team league. On Wednesday, they found themselves in the third position, after posting an impressive 3-0 win against Chennaiyin FC (CFC) at the Tilal Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama, through goals from Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Sahal Samad and Adrian Luna.

Ivan Vukomanovic's men are now just a point behind the leader Mumbai FC. They are on 12 points, the same as Jamshedpur FC, which, though, is placed higher, having scored more goals (the two teams are tied on goal difference). Chennaiyin remains on 11 points and has dropped to sixth place.

HIGHLIGHTS

Ivan Vukomanovic could not have hoped for a better follow-up from his boys, who had stunned Mumbai, the defending champion last Sunday. They carried the form on from that memorable 3-0 victory to this match.

Though Chennaiyin put up a good fight, Blasters was clearly the better side, though. It attacked with relish and made good use of the opportunities that came its way.

One of them arrived as early as the ninth minute. Diaz made it count, as he firmly drove the fine assist from Lalthathanga Khawlhring past a desperately diving goalkeeper.

The Chennaiyin custodian Vishal Kaith would, a little later, have been a forgettable moment as he failed twice to clear the ball that resulted in Sahal scoring on his second attempt, off a pass from Alvaro Vazquez.

The opening half also saw Chennaiyin come up with some fine counter-attacks. But 24 minutes into the second half, Luna scored his first goal for Kerala Blasters to put the last nail into the Chennaiyin coffin.