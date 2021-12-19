ISL 2021-22: Kerala clinches 3-0 win against Mumbai; records second victory of the season

Kerala Blasters pulled off a coup on Sunday night.

The men from Kochi scored a stunning 3-0 win over table-topper Mumbai City at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda. They did that with some fair amount of flair, too; one of their goals should count among the best of the season, while another was lovely to watch, too.

The eye-catching goals from Sahal Samad and Alvaro Vazquez had already made life difficult for Mumbai when Pereyra Diaz struck from the penalty spot.

The Blasters had started very much the underdogs, as it had managed only one win in its five previous games. Mumbai, on the other hand, had won five of its six, including a four-match winning streak, which finally came to an end on this night.

It was indeed an effort the Kerala men could be proud of. They didn't give space to Mumbai’s dangerous frontline to create enough chances, even as they created their own at the other end.

One of those chances came in the 27th minute when Jorge Diaz gave a pass to Sahal, who waited for the ball to bounce in front of him and volleyed it firmly in.

Early into the second half came that bit of magic from Vazquez. His volley from the edge of the box had power and precision. There was class written all over that goal.

Then just four minutes later, Mumbai was reduced to 10 men after Mourtada Fall earned his second yellow of the night. His tackle against Diaz won Blasters a penalty, too.

From 0-3 down, it was going to be an uphill task -- even for Mumbai, which, however, still remains on top with 15 points. The Kerala Blasters has moved to the fifth spot.