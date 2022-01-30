ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC Predicted XI

Kerala Blasters (KBFC) will take on Bengaluru FC (BFC) in match 76 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa.

Ivan Vukomanovic's KBFC is third with 20 points from 11 games. If it defeats Bengaluru today, the team will have 23 points and become joint-top with Hyderabad with two games in hand.

Marco Pezziuoli's BFC is seventh with 17 points from 13 games. If the Blues win today, they will break into the top-four.

In the Bengaluru FC camp, Gurpreet Sandhu and Sarthak Golui are out of quarantine and trained on Saturday. Prince Ibara and Yrondu Musavu-King are not available while Leon Augustine has sustained a long-term injury. Ajay Chhetri will miss out because he was in quarantine for almost 30 days, which resulted in the loss of muscle weight, which is the case with Ajith Kamaraj also.

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Enes Sipovic, Ruivah Hormipam, Nishu Kumar, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna (C), Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.

Bengaluru FC Predicted XI: Lara Sharma (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Parag Shrivas, Roshan Naorem, Bruno Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Iman Basafa, Edmund Lalrindika, Sunil Chhetri (C), Udanta Singh.