ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC share a point each after 1-1 draw

Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC, two sides with the same number of points, finished all square with a 1-1 draw in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan, Vasco, on Sunday.

It was an even-paced game for the most part and the two goals came within a spell of 13-minutes in the first half.

Both the teams appeared desperate for a win in the second half but Jamshedpur created more chances late in the match giving the Blasters several anxious moments.

Greg Stewart produced the most sparkling moment of the game, giving Jamshedpur the lead with a long and beautiful freekick from the left that appeared to kiss the inside of the left post before flying into the right corner.

Blasters' equaliser came 13 minutes later. Spaniard Alvaro Vazquez came through the left and his attempt rebounded off the goalkeeper T.P. Rehenesh and went Sahal Samad's way. The youngster's shot bounced off the custodian and went it.

It was Sahal's fourth goal this season and he is now the leading Indian scorer this season, sharing the top spot with ATK Mohun Bagan's Liston Colaco.

The Blasters should have finished with a win for it was denied a penalty for a handball in the 36th minute. Vazquez, who looked impressive today, ran into the box from the left and sent a cross and the ball hit Jamshedpur defender Laldinliana Renthlei's raised hand but the referee Pratik Mondal failed to notice it and just awarded a corner kick.

The two teams, which had played each other twice in the pre-season, went all out in the second half but could not get the decisive goal. The Blasters, which was forced to substitute its midfield star Adrian Luna who appeared to have picked up a small injury near the hour mark, lost some of its steam after his exit. But goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill, despite an anxious juggle towards the end, staved off danger with an impressive show.

Jamshedpur and Blasters are now in the second and third position in the league table with 13 points each from eight games.