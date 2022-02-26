ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI

Kerala Blasters (KBFC) will face Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in match 101 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday.

Ivan Vukomanovic's KBFC is fifth with 27 points from 17 games. A win today will take the team to fourth, which is the last semifinal spot. It lost 2-1 in its last match against Hyderabad FC.

ISL 2021-22, LIVE Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC: When and where to watch; match updates

Sabir Pasha's Chennaiyin FC is eighth with 20 points from 18 games. They will play for pride today and will try to end the season on a high. If it wins today, the Marina Machans can hurt Kerala's chances of qualifying for a semis spot.

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Sanjeev Stalin, Bijoy V, Marko Leskovic, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna (C), Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Chencho Gyeltshen, Alvaro Vazquez.

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Debjit Majumder (GK), Reagan Singh, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Deepak Devrani, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Anirudh Thapa (C), Ariel Borysiuk, Vladimir Koman, Nerijus Valskis, Rahim Ali.