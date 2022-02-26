Home News ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI Ivan Vukomanovic's KBFC is fifth with 27 points from 17 games. A win today will take the team to fourth, which is the last semifinal spot. Team Sportstar 26 February, 2022 17:25 IST KBFC lost 2-1 in its last match against Hyderabad FC. - Focus Sports/ISL Team Sportstar 26 February, 2022 17:25 IST Kerala Blasters (KBFC) will face Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in match 101 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday. Ivan Vukomanovic's KBFC is fifth with 27 points from 17 games. A win today will take the team to fourth, which is the last semifinal spot. It lost 2-1 in its last match against Hyderabad FC. ISL 2021-22, LIVE Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC: When and where to watch; match updates Sabir Pasha's Chennaiyin FC is eighth with 20 points from 18 games. They will play for pride today and will try to end the season on a high. If it wins today, the Marina Machans can hurt Kerala's chances of qualifying for a semis spot. Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Sanjeev Stalin, Bijoy V, Marko Leskovic, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna (C), Harmanjot Khabra, Ayush Adhikari, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Chencho Gyeltshen, Alvaro Vazquez.Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Debjit Majumder (GK), Reagan Singh, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Deepak Devrani, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Anirudh Thapa (C), Ariel Borysiuk, Vladimir Koman, Nerijus Valskis, Rahim Ali. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :