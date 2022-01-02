ISL 2021-22: Kerala Blasters vs FC Goa Predicted XI

Kerala Blasters will look to get into the top four as it faces FC Goa in Match 46 of the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

KBFC currently sits fifth in the table, level in points with Jamshedpur FC and will leave no stone unturned to try and get into a Champions League spot sooner than later.

Vukomanovic's side is undefeated since its first loss and will look to continue a similar form against the Gaurs.

FC Goa, on the other hand, suffered its first defeat in five games against its former manager's side ATK Mohun Bagan and will be hungry to jump back.

A win here will help the side to climb at least two spots on the table.

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhaukhan Gill (GK), Harmanjot Khabra, Marko Leskovic, Hormopam R Jessel Carneiro, Sahal Samad, Khawlhring Lalthathanga, Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Jorge Pereyra, Alvaro Vasquez.

FC Goa Predicted XI: Dheeraj Singh (GK), Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia, Savior Gama, Alberto Noguera, Devendra Murgaonkar, Jorge Ortiz.